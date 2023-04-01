Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Holdings Lessened by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,569 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises approximately 2.3% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $40,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 497,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 78,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $69.72. 7,037,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,787,225. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $70.39. The company has a market cap of $95.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.23.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

