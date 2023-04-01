Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 82.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Lantheus by 5.4% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Lantheus by 9.0% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Lantheus by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Lantheus by 1.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 20,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $1,493,792.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at $10,024,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 20,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $1,493,792.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at $10,024,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Etienne Montagut sold 14,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $1,178,656.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,927,033.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,103 shares of company stock worth $17,352,977 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $82.56 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $87.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. Lantheus had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The business had revenue of $263.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.61 million. Analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lantheus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.33.

About Lantheus

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Featured Articles

