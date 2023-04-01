Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Buys Shares of 58,911 Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 58,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.21% of Viridian Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 43.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 89.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 13,256 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $414,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,391,000 after acquiring an additional 14,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $925,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Barrett Katz sold 24,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $924,780.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Barrett Katz sold 24,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $924,780.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Violin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $1,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 430,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,857,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,947 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRDN opened at $25.44 on Friday. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.93 and a current ratio of 12.93.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,329.23% and a negative return on equity of 84.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.32) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.45.

Viridian Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

Featured Stories

