Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,945,000 after buying an additional 319,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,857 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,561,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,151,000 after purchasing an additional 328,397 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 2,632.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,366,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,191,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,641,000 after purchasing an additional 741,403 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Prometheus Biosciences news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $2,903,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,404,424.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $2,903,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,144 shares in the company, valued at $6,404,424.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sinai Intellectual Prop Cedars sold 865,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $99,120,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,001,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,489,715.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 971,320 shares of company stock valued at $111,825,113. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RXDX stock opened at $107.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 31.04 and a current ratio of 31.04. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $129.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.84 and a beta of -0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.46.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.01. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 43.38% and a negative net margin of 2,081.83%. The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.47 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RXDX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $117.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $71.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $114.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $66.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Prometheus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.70.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

