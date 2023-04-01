Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 608 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lowered its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,540 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 236.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,746,000 after acquiring an additional 147,400 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 17.7% during the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 38.9% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 688,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,139,000 after purchasing an additional 192,778 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Synaptics during the third quarter valued at about $957,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 23.7% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 38,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Synaptics from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered Synaptics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synaptics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Synaptics from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synaptics from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.18.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $161,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,506.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $576,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $161,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,506.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $111.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.79 and a 200 day moving average of $105.44. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $81.13 and a 12 month high of $231.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

