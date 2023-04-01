Morgan Stanley Lowers Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $70.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SCCO. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.14.

Southern Copper Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE SCCO opened at $76.25 on Wednesday. Southern Copper has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $79.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market cap of $58.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern Copper

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 116.96%.

In related news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $114,165.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,884. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 200.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,201,000 after buying an additional 2,789,376 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 43.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,759,000 after buying an additional 835,044 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 214.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,151,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,516,000 after buying an additional 784,488 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after purchasing an additional 680,165 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the third quarter worth $25,834,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

