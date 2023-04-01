Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,142,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,479,130. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cfra upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.99.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,819,891.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at $107,819,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading

