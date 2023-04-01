Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 650 ($7.99) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 790 ($9.71) to GBX 765 ($9.40) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.35) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 815 ($10.01) to GBX 820 ($10.07) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 665 ($8.17) to GBX 655 ($8.05) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phoenix Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 713.33 ($8.76).

PHNX opened at GBX 546.40 ($6.71) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 613.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 592.76. The stock has a market cap of £5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -300.22, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80. Phoenix Group has a 52 week low of GBX 501 ($6.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 690.40 ($8.48). The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a GBX 26 ($0.32) dividend. This is an increase from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $24.80. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Phoenix Group’s payout ratio is presently -2,857.14%.

In related news, insider Rakesh Thakrar sold 8,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 547 ($6.72), for a total transaction of £48,562.66 ($59,666.62). In other news, insider Rakesh Thakrar sold 8,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 547 ($6.72), for a total value of £48,562.66 ($59,666.62). Also, insider Nicholas Shott acquired 107,427 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 602 ($7.40) per share, for a total transaction of £646,710.54 ($794,582.31). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 107,499 shares of company stock worth $64,716,423. 14.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

