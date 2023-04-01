Moseley Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. cut its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GD. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.8 %

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,323,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,759. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.49. The stock has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $207.42 and a 12 month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

