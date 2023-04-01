Moseley Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FAX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,308,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,959. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $3.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.41%.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

