Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 623 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,044 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 37,795.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 718,870 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in Adobe by 22.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,541,000 after buying an additional 542,902 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Adobe by 57.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after buying an additional 482,400 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Adobe by 39.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,553,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $427,413,000 after buying an additional 437,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $385.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,063,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,762,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $473.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $359.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.89.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

