Moseley Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on XYL. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XYL traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,059,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,528. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $118.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 67.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,822.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.