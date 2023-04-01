MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires Shares of 200,000 Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 195.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 161,634 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,023,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,043,000 after purchasing an additional 63,822 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 18.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.77.

Insider Transactions at Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Stock Up 1.4 %

In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $630,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,563.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $757,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,197. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $630,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,563.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACI traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,834,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,735,842. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.80.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 60.71%. The business had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Articles

