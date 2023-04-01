MUFG Securities EMEA plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc reduced its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,360 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,815,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,800 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,811,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,799 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,925,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,681,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.47.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at $640,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Francis S. Blake bought 12,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $496,910.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 93,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,611.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,980 shares of company stock worth $1,696,902. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DAL traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,177,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,477,211. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.67. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

