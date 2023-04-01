MUFG Securities EMEA plc Invests $10.42 Million in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 137,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,417,000. Pinnacle West Capital comprises 0.2% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Infini Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth $217,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 164.1% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,614,000 after buying an additional 19,550 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter worth $1,590,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PNW traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.44. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $80.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.28 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.73.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Stories

