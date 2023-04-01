MUFG Securities EMEA plc Makes New $92.59 Million Investment in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,588,000. ING Groep comprises about 1.5% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.19% of ING Groep as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,675,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in ING Groep by 4,412.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,823,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,017,000 after buying an additional 1,782,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ING Groep by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,851,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,882,000 after buying an additional 1,673,262 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in ING Groep during the 3rd quarter worth $10,592,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in ING Groep by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,621,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,841,000 after buying an additional 1,060,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ING shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.98) to €13.40 ($14.41) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Societe Generale cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.91.

ING stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,524,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,271,129. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average of $11.79. ING Groep has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $14.72. The stock has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.4101 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

