MUFG Securities EMEA plc Makes New Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,514,000. ASML makes up 0.7% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASML. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus increased their price target on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $688.92.

ASML Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $4.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $680.71. 681,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $647.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $570.28. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $714.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 74.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.267 dividend. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.53%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Featured Articles

