MUFG Securities EMEA plc Makes New Investment in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,006,000. Laboratory Co. of America comprises about 0.1% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LH traded up $4.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $229.42. 606,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,039. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $200.32 and a 12-month high of $280.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.08.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $53,219.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,701 shares of company stock valued at $2,178,302 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

See Also

