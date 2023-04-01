MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases 1,210 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $117.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,331,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,370. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.62. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $141.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.35.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

