MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases New Shares in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Roku by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,114,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,080,000 after purchasing an additional 195,915 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,897,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,596,000 after purchasing an additional 206,357 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 23.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,403,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,323 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,749,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,697,000 after acquiring an additional 330,258 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Roku by 97.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Roku Stock Performance

ROKU stock traded up $4.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.82. The company had a trading volume of 14,688,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,921,657. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.13. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.78. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $139.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $867.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.32 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $545,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,182.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roku news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $545,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,182.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $953,729 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROKU. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Roku from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Roku from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.38.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

