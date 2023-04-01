MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases Shares of 44,000 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 44,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 860.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 346.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.18. 2,118,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,331,748. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $134.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.51 and a 200 day moving average of $108.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total transaction of $25,854.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,718.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 56,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $6,033,990.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,254,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $25,854.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,035,718.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,706 shares of company stock worth $19,567,386 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

