MUFG Securities EMEA plc Reduces Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mastercard Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Mastercard stock traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $363.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,376,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,867. The firm has a market cap of $346.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $390.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $361.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.21.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

