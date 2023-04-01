MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes $6.71 Million Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 160,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,710,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 12.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of NYSE:FE traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.06. 3,226,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,773,009. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.82.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.72%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

