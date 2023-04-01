My DeFi Pet (DPET) Reaches Market Cap of $1.90 Million

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 1st. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $489,847.02 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0648 or 0.00000227 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000100 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00009601 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00018613 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,177 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

