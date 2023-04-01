National Bank of Canada FI Sells 42,920 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 906,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,920 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $75,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,839,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,385 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,947,000 after acquiring an additional 315,356 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,099,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,247,074,000 after acquiring an additional 124,572 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,622,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $832,882,000 after acquiring an additional 482,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,087,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $790,981,000 after acquiring an additional 141,691 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Price Performance

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other NextEra Energy news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.08. The company had a trading volume of 10,124,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,360,302. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $91.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 89.47%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Stories

