Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NTZ stock opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. Natuzzi has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average is $6.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Natuzzi by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Natuzzi by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 144,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 54,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Natuzzi in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The firm operates through the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

