nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Bank of America

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens cut their price objective on nCino to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of nCino from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded nCino from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nCino has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.83.
nCino Stock Up 6.5 %
NASDAQ NCNO opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. nCino has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $47.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average of $28.10.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the third quarter worth $33,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in nCino by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in nCino by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in nCino by 218.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
