Needham & Company LLC Lowers Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) to Hold

Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Penumbra from $250.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penumbra from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $254.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $265.42.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra Price Performance

NYSE:PEN opened at $278.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $261.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $114.86 and a 12-month high of $283.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $221.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Penumbra will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arani Bose sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total transaction of $5,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 445,662 shares in the company, valued at $111,526,915.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Penumbra news, Director Arani Bose sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total value of $5,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 445,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,526,915.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.62, for a total transaction of $155,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,093,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,877 shares of company stock valued at $7,272,190. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Penumbra

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEN. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 14,529.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 143,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,355,000 after buying an additional 142,827 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at about $308,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,723,000 after acquiring an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.