Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $12.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ESPR. StockNews.com started coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Esperion Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an under perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Down 4.8 %

ESPR stock opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $8.87. The firm has a market cap of $121.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average of $6.26.

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.77) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig sold 5,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $27,531.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,815 shares in the company, valued at $985,763.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig sold 5,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $27,531.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,763.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Benjamin Looker sold 6,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $44,429.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 64,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,876 shares of company stock worth $125,227 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 244,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

