Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Short Interest Down 15.5% in March

Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 290,200 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the February 28th total of 343,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NEMTF remained flat at $49.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.49. Nemetschek has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10.

NEMTF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Nemetschek from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €60.00 ($64.52) price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Nemetschek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nemetschek has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.04.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

