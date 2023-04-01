Nervos Network Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.06 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $194.07 million and $6.06 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,363.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.53 or 0.00326232 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00011952 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00074180 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.96 or 0.00546353 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.34 or 0.00441920 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003523 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 43,858,921,349 coins and its circulating supply is 40,210,895,561 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.