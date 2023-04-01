Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Short Interest Up 24.8% in March

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the February 28th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 531,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nestlé

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Nestlé during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nestlé by 53.1% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nestlé by 24.2% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Nestlé during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nestlé during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 0.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nestlé Price Performance

NSRGY stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.69. 208,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,145. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.80. Nestlé has a 1 year low of $102.78 and a 1 year high of $133.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Nestlé

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NSRGY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nestlé from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. HSBC lowered shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.60.

(Get Rating)

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

See Also

