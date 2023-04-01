NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 0.8% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NextEra Energy Price Performance

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.08. 10,124,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,360,302. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The company has a market cap of $153.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Stories

