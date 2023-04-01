Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) & NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Critical Review

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) and NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
60.7% of NextNav shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of NextNav shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent recommendations for Nextracker and NextNav, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nextracker
|0
|2
|12
|0
|2.86
|NextNav
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2.50
Profitability
This table compares Nextracker and NextNav’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nextracker
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|NextNav
|-1,021.80%
|-56.79%
|-44.63%
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Nextracker and NextNav’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nextracker
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|NextNav
|$3.93 million
|54.95
|-$40.12 million
|($0.39)
|-5.20
Nextracker has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NextNav.
Summary
Nextracker beats NextNav on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Nextracker
Nextracker Inc. is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.
About NextNav
NextNav Inc. provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally. The company sells its solutions directly to customers or through partners. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.
