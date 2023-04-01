Norris Perne & French LLP MI Acquires 5,485 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 437,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Avantor were worth $9,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Avantor by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 794.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 217.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $74,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $97,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,717,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $74,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,331 shares of company stock worth $456,616 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVTR shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

AVTR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.14. 10,060,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,776,062. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average is $21.72. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $34.83.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

