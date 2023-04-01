Norris Perne & French LLP MI Invests $232,000 in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PH. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total transaction of $151,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total transaction of $151,231.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $336.11. 1,032,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,910. The stock has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $364.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $338.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.37.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 54.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on PH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.25.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

See Also

