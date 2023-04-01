Norris Perne & French LLP MI Purchases New Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Schlumberger by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,689,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,453 shares of company stock valued at $14,955,915 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SLB traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,153,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,938,004. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLB. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

