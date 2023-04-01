Norris Perne & French LLP MI Sells 1,096 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,250 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 1.8% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Adobe were worth $17,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.8% during the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $385.37. 3,063,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,762,763. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.89. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $473.49. The firm has a market cap of $176.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

