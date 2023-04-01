Norris Perne & French LLP MI Sells 119,714 Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,714 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned 1.38% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 601,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,625,000 after acquiring an additional 119,957 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $11,884,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 166.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 225,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after acquiring an additional 140,911 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 200,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,549,000 after acquiring an additional 28,617 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 106,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,093 shares during the period.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.46. The stock had a trading volume of 22,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,234. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $49.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.02.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

