Norris Perne & French LLP MI Sells 30,649 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI trimmed its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,649 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned 0.15% of Organon & Co. worth $10,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 17,370 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 12,969 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 19,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.20.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Organon & Co. stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.52. 2,199,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,240,057. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.80. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $20.96 and a 1 year high of $39.09.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Further Reading

