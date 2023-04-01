Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,395.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.2 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.13.

NOC stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $461.72. The company had a trading volume of 640,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,866. The company has a 50 day moving average of $457.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $492.49. The company has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $430.93 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Featured Articles

