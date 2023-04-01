Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 160,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,050 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up 18.5% of Penbrook Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $21,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 47,455 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NVO. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.7 %

NVO traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.14. 1,142,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,974. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $159.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 73.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $1.1887 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 48.70%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

