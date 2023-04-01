Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX) Short Interest Down 17.8% in March

Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the February 28th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Novonix Stock Up 12.9 %

Shares of Novonix stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 186,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 20.56 and a quick ratio of 20.32. Novonix has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $23.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10.

Institutional Trading of Novonix

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Novonix in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Novonix during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novonix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,000.

About Novonix

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

