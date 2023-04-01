Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,397,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,065 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of NU worth $17,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in NU by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,228,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in NU in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its holdings in NU by 269.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 14,633,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,729,000 after acquiring an additional 10,672,953 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NU in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NU in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NU stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.76. 17,266,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,053,836. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $8.46. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 1.06.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. NU had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. On average, analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

NU has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

