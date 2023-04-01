Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NUS. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $39.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.71. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $51.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.36. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $522.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $78,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,420.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven Keith Hatchett sold 21,155 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $841,545.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,879.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $78,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,420.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,115 shares of company stock valued at $3,610,007 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2,120.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $77,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of beauty and wellness solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, and Rhyz Other.

