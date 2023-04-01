Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Bought by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,214,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,840,000 after purchasing an additional 212,404 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 11.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,471,000 after buying an additional 176,738 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 11.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,456,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,862,000 after buying an additional 154,744 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 25.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,380,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,716,000 after buying an additional 283,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 15.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,246,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,157,000 after buying an additional 169,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

Nucor Trading Up 2.1 %

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,025.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,575 shares of company stock worth $1,630,000 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor stock traded up $3.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,791,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.21 and its 200 day moving average is $144.06. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 7.10%.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Further Reading

