NXM Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $95,628.41 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One NXM token can now be bought for about $57.31 or 0.00201045 BTC on popular exchanges. NXM has a market capitalization of $377.92 million and approximately $95,628.41 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NXM has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007958 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024804 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00029856 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00018152 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003447 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,513.65 or 1.00024189 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

