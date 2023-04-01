NYM Price Hits $0.24 on Exchanges (NYM)

NYM (NYM) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. NYM has a total market capitalization of $76.72 million and $1.17 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NYM has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One NYM token can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000829 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 78.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

NYM Profile

NYM’s launch date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,662,533 tokens. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. The official website for NYM is nymtech.net. NYM’s official message board is medium.com/nymtech.

Buying and Selling NYM

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 393,362,569.464319 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.24134441 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $1,085,400.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NYM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NYM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

