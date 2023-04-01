Occidental Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 24,519 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 24,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,000. Meta Platforms makes up 0.8% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $43,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,769.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $43,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,769.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,444 shares of company stock worth $12,363,759 in the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $211.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.91. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $549.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. SVB Securities lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $158.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.60.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

