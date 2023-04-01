Occidental Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,150 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,120,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,040. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $51.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.46.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

